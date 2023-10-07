Texas father accused of giving son fatal dose of fentanyl

HOUSTON (NewsNation) — A Houston-area father was arrested this week after his 13-year-old son fatally overdosed on fentanyl.

Emilio Dominguez Sr., 36, allegedly smoked marijuana with the teenager before giving him a fentanyl-laced pill in August, according to prosecutors.

FOX26 News reports that the state requested a $500,000 bond for Dominguez.

According to court records obtained by FOX26, Dominguez was previously charged with felon in possession of a weapon and burglary.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than two-thirds of the reported drug overdose deaths in 2022 involved synthetic opioids, principally illicitly manufactured fentanyl.