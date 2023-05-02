Texas manhunt: Few leads, false alarms as search drags on

CLEVELAND, Texas (NewsNation) — Residents are starting to talk as the urgent manhunt for the Cleveland shooting suspect who allegedly killed five people stretched into a fourth day Tuesday.

Authorities received two tips from the public on Monday, but both turned out to be false alarms.

Law enforcement swarmed the areas where people thought they spotted the suspect, Francisco Oropesa, 38; both within a 20-minute drive of where the shooting occurred. Five schools in the area secured their campuses and brought everyone inside.

However, the suspect was nowhere to be found.

Oropesa, 38, fled after allegedly shooting and killing five of his neighbors, including a 9-year-old boy, Friday evening after one of his neighbors asked him to stop firing off his gun in his yard.

The victims were between the ages of 9 and 31 years old and all were believed to be from Honduras. All were shot “from the neck up,” San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers said.

The victims were identified as Sonia Argentina Guzman, 25; Diana Velazquez Alvarado, 21; Julisa Molina Rivera, 31; Jose Jonathan Casarez, 18; and Daniel Enrique Laso, 9.

Capers said there were 10 people in the house — some of whom had just moved there earlier in the week — but that no one else was injured. He said two of the victims were found in a bedroom laying over two children in an apparent attempt to shield them.

A total of three children found covered in blood in the home were taken to a hospital but found to be uninjured, Capers said.

Other neighbors said this kind of reckless behavior happens all the time and they don’t feel safe.

“You’ll hear full automatics all day long. It’s nothing new,” neighbor Dale Tiller said. “You would think in a small rural country town, ‘How could it be like that?’ It’s 100% like that.”

The Associated Press reported that one of the survivors called 911 at least five times to try to get law enforcement officers to the scene to stop Oropesa from shooting around before he even allegedly turned the gun on his neighbors.

Now, authorities have said Oropesa could be anywhere.

The state of Texas is now offering a $50,000 reward for the apprehension of the suspect. Other counties have thrown in another $5,000 and the FBI is offering an additional $25,000 reward, an officer announced at a press conference Sunday.

Law enforcement is hoping that the reward will encourage people to come forward with any information they might have on the suspect’s location, especially since authorities still have “zero leads” on Oropesa’s whereabouts.

While it took law enforcement five calls to get to the scene, former CIA Officer Tracy Walder said it’s important to note that there are only three officers patrolling the dense, forested 700-square-mile area. She said the lack of law enforcement resources most likely contributed to the suspect’s getaway, saying he is likely already at the border.

“It’s really difficult, and I do think he’s at the border,” Walder said.

Investigators found clothes and a phone while combing a rural area that includes dense layers of forest, but tracking dogs lost the scent, San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers said. According to police, Oropesa has a tattoo on his right forearm.

Police recovered the AR-15-style rifle that Oropesa allegedly used in the shootings but authorities were not sure if he was carrying another weapon, the sheriff said. Law enforcement said Oropesa is still considered armed and dangerous.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirmed to NewsNation that Oropesa, a Mexican native, has been deported four different times between 2009 and 2016. However, Oropesa has had no other encounters with law enforcement since his previous deportation in 2016.

Questions were raised about how someone like Oropesa, who has had multiple deportations and a criminal history, could have access to violent weapons like guns.

Walder said part of the issue is Texas gun laws, explaining that private sellers don’t need to conduct background checks.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said both Oropesa and the victims were living in the country illegally. The governor has also directed law enforcement along the border to be on the lookout in case Oropesa tries to flee the country.

However, the Republican governor faced backlash over drawing attention to the victims’ immigration status.

Walder said it is likely that the FBI and other law enforcement agencies have expanded their search toward the south, and have agents at and on the other side of the border watching very closely for any signs of Oropesa’s whereabouts.