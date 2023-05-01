Texas gunman still at large, authorities have ‘zero leads’

CLEVELAND, Texas (NewsNation) — The manhunt for a man who allegedly shot and killed five of his neighbors after they asked him to stop firing off rounds in his yard stretched into a third day Monday, with authorities saying the man is “extremely dangerous.”

More than 200 law enforcement officers continue their search for Francisco Oropeza, 38, who fled after the alleged shooting Friday evening. Now, authorities have said Oropeza could be anywhere.

With zero tips or leads to Oropeza’s whereabouts, the state of Texas is now offering a $50,000 reward for the apprehension of the suspect. Other counties have thrown in another $5,000 and the FBI is offering an additional $25,000 reward, an officer announced at a press conference Sunday.

“I can tell you right now, we have zero leads,” James Smith, the FBI special agent in charge, told reporters while again asking the public for tips in the rural town of Cleveland, where the shooting took place.

Law enforcement is hoping that the reward will encourage people to come forward with any information they might have on the suspect’s location.

Investigators found clothes and a phone while combing a rural area that includes dense layers of forest, but tracking dogs lost the scent, San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers said. According to police, Oropeza has a tattoo on his right forearm.

Police recovered the AR-15-style rifle that Oropeza allegedly used in the shootings but authorities were not sure if he was carrying another weapon, the sheriff said. Law enforcement said Oropeza is still considered armed and dangerous.

“Pretty much can guarantee he’s contacted his friends. We don’t know who those friends are and that is what we need from the public because we are running into dead ends,” Smith said.

It is unknown how long Oropeza has lived at the home, but his wife is cooperating with authorities.

Abbott said both Oropeza and the victims were living in the country illegally. The governor has also directed law enforcement along the border to be on the lookout in case Oropeza tries to flee the country.

The attack happened near the town of Cleveland, north of Houston, on a street where some residents say neighbors often unwind by firing off guns.

“Our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of the five victims that were taken in this senseless act of violence,” said Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. “I continue working with state and local officials to ensure they have all available resources to respond to this horrific crime. I thank the men and women in law enforcement who are tirelessly working to ensure this criminal is caught and brought to justice.”

Capers said the victims were between the ages of 9 and 31 years old and that all were believed to be from Honduras. All were shot “from the neck up,” he said.

Capers said there were 10 people in the house — some of whom had just moved there earlier in the week — but that no one else was injured. He said two of the victims were found in a bedroom laying over two children in an apparent attempt to shield them.

A total of three children found covered in blood in the home were taken to a hospital but found to be uninjured, Capers said.

The victims were identified as Sonia Argentina Guzman, 25; Diana Velazquez Alvarado, 21; Julisa Molina Rivera, 31; Jose Jonathan Casarez, 18; and Daniel Enrique Laso, 9. All victims were believed to be from Honduras.

A vigil was held for Laso on Sunday afternoon at the local elementary school.

Authorities had also previously stated that Laso was 8 years old, but his father and school officials said Sunday that the third-grader was 9.

“My heart is with this 8-year-old little boy. I don’t care if he was here legally or illegally, he was here in my county, 5 people died in my county, and that’s where my heart is,” Capers said during the press conference.

The attack was the latest act of gun violence in what has been a record pace of shootings in the U.S. so far this year, some of which have also involved semiautomatic rifles.

The killings have played out in a variety of places — a Nashville school, a Kentucky bank, a Southern California dance hall and now a rural Texas neighborhood inside a single-story home.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

  • A manhunt continues for Francisco Oropeza (pictured), 38, who allegedly shot and killed five of his neighbors. (Credit: FBI Houston/Twitter)
  • A manhunt continues for Francisco Oropeza (pictured), 38, who allegedly shot and killed five of his neighbors. Police said he has a tattoo on his right forearm. (Credit: FBI Houston/Twitter)
  • A manhunt continues for Francisco Oropeza (pictured), 38, who allegedly shot and killed five of his neighbors. (Credit: FBI Houston/Twitter)
  • A manhunt continues for Francisco Oropeza (pictured), 38, who allegedly shot and killed five of his neighbors. (Credit: FBI Houston/Twitter)
  • San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers answers a question after a news conference, Sunday, April 30, 2023, in Cleveland, Texas. The search for a Texas man who allegedly shot his neighbors after they asked him to stop firing off rounds in his yard stretched into a second day Sunday, with authorities saying the man could be anywhere by now. The suspect fled after the shooting Friday night that left five people dead, including a young boy. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
  • Wilson Garcia, right, is consoled during a vigil for his son, Daniel Enrique Laso, 9, Sunday, April 30, 2023, in Cleveland, Texas. Garcia, who survived a mass shooting, lost his son and wife in the shooting Friday night. The search for a Texas man who allegedly shot his neighbors after they asked him to stop firing off rounds in his yard stretched into a second day Sunday, with authorities saying the man could be anywhere by now. The suspect fled after the shooting Friday night that left five people dead. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
  • Mass shooting survivor Wilson Garcia looks up to the sky during a vigil for his son Daniel Enrique Laso, 9, Sunday, April 30, 2023, in Cleveland, Texas. Garcia’s son and wife were killed in the shooting Friday night. The search for a Texas man who allegedly shot his neighbors after they asked him to stop firing off rounds in his yard stretched into a second day Sunday, with authorities saying the man could be anywhere by now. The suspect fled after the shooting Friday night that left five people dead. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
  • Mass shooting survivor Wilson Garcia sheds a tear as he talks about his wife and son, who were killed in Friday’s shooting, Sunday, April 30, 2023, at a vigil for his son in Cleveland, Texas. The search for a Texas man who allegedly shot his neighbors after they asked him to stop firing off rounds in his yard stretched into a second day Sunday, with authorities saying the man could be anywhere by now. The suspect fled after the shooting Friday night that left multiple people dead. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
  • Mass shooting survivor Wilson Garcia, left wearing striped shirt, takes part in a vigil for his son, Daniel Enrique Laso, Sunday, April 30, 2023, in Cleveland, Texas. Garcia’s son and wife were killed in the shooting Friday night. The search for a Texas man who allegedly shot his neighbors after they asked him to stop firing off rounds in his yard stretched into a second day Sunday, with authorities saying the man could be anywhere by now. The suspect fled after the shooting Friday night that left multiple people dead, including the young boy. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
  • Mass shooting survivor Wilson Garcia talks to the media after a vigil for his son, Daniel Enrique Laso, Sunday, April 30, 2023, in Cleveland, Texas. Garcia’s son and wife were killed in the shooting Friday night. The search for a Texas man who allegedly shot his neighbors after they asked him to stop firing off rounds in his yard stretched into a second day Sunday, with authorities saying the man could be anywhere by now. The suspect fled after the shooting Friday night that left multiple people dead, including the young boy. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
  • San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers talks to investigators at the scene where five people were shot and killed the night before, Saturday, April 29, 2023, in unincorporated San Jacinto County, Texas. The suspect, Francisco Oropeza, who lives next door, is still at large. (Yi-Chin Lee/Houston Chronicle via AP)
  • Law enforcement officials work Sunday, April 30, 2023, in the neighborhood where a mass shooting occurred Friday night, in Cleveland, Texas. The search for a Texas man who allegedly shot his neighbors after they asked him to stop firing off rounds in his yard stretched into a second day Sunday, with authorities saying the man could be anywhere by now. Francisco Oropeza, 38, fled after the shooting Friday night that left several people dead, including a young boy. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
  • A law enforcement official works Sunday, April 30, 2023, in the neighborhood where a mass shooting occurred Friday night, in Cleveland, Texas. The search for a man who allegedly shot his neighbors after they asked him to stop firing off rounds in his yard stretched into a second day Sunday, with authorities saying the man could be anywhere by now. Francisco Oropeza, 38, fled after the shooting Friday night that left several people dead, including a young boy. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
  • A warning sign is seen Sunday, April 30, 2023, outside the home where a mass shooting occurred Friday night, in Cleveland, Texas. The search for a man who allegedly shot his neighbors after they asked him to stop firing off rounds in his yard stretched into a second day Sunday, with authorities saying the man could be anywhere by now. Francisco Oropeza, 38, fled after the shooting Friday night that left several people dead, including a young boy. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
  • A home is shown Sunday, April 30, 2023, where a mass shooting occurred Friday night, in Cleveland, Texas. The search for a man who allegedly shot his neighbors after they asked him to stop firing off rounds in his yard stretched into a second day Sunday, with authorities saying the man could be anywhere by now. Francisco Oropeza, 38, fled after the shooting Friday night that left several people dead, including a young boy. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
  • A home is shown Sunday, April 30, 2023, where a mass shooting occurred Friday night, in Cleveland, Texas. The search for a man who allegedly shot his neighbors after they asked him to stop firing off rounds in his yard stretched into a second day Sunday, with authorities saying the man could be anywhere by now. Francisco Oropeza, 38, fled after the shooting Friday night that left several people dead, including a young boy. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
  • Law enforcement officials continue to work in the neighborhood Sunday, April 30, 2023, where a mass shooting occurred Friday night, in Cleveland, Texas. The search for a man who allegedly shot his neighbors after they asked him to stop firing off rounds in his yard stretched into a second day Sunday, with authorities saying the man could be anywhere by now. Francisco Oropeza, 38, fled after the shooting Friday night that left several people dead, including a young boy. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
  • Josue Barcenas plays in his driveway, Sunday, April 30, 2023, across the street from the scene of a mass shooting Friday night, in Cleveland, Texas. The search for a Texas man who allegedly shot his neighbors after they asked him to stop firing off rounds in his yard stretched into a second day Sunday, with authorities saying the man could be anywhere by now. Francisco Oropeza, 38, fled after the shooting Friday night that left five people dead, including a young boy. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
  • Veronica Pineda, left, walks down the driveway with her twin sons, Nathan & Josue Barcenas, Sunday, April 30, 2023, across the street from the scene of a mass shooting Friday night, in Cleveland, Texas. The search for a Texas man who allegedly shot his neighbors after they asked him to stop firing off rounds in his yard stretched into a second day Sunday, with authorities saying the man could be anywhere by now. Francisco Oropeza, 38, fled after the shooting Friday night that left five people dead, including a young boy. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
  • Melissa Salcido, left, and Isaiah Alvarado place flowers on the porch, Sunday, April 30, 2023, at the scene where a mass shooting occurred Friday night, in Cleveland, Texas. The search for a Texas man who allegedly shot his neighbors after they asked him to stop firing off rounds in his yard stretched into a second day Sunday, with authorities saying the man could be anywhere by now. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
  • FBI Houston Special Agent in Charge James Smith speaks during a news conference, Sunday, April 30, 2023, in Cleveland, Texas. The search for a Texas man who allegedly shot his neighbors after they asked him to stop firing off rounds in his yard stretched into a second day Sunday, with authorities saying the man could be anywhere by now. The suspect fled after the shooting Friday night that left five people dead, including a young boy. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
  • San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers, left, wipes his eye as FBI Houston Special Agent in Charge James Smith speaks during a news conference, Sunday, April 30, 2023, in Cleveland, Texas. The search for a Texas man who allegedly shot his neighbors after they asked him to stop firing off rounds in his yard stretched into a second day Sunday, with authorities saying the man could be anywhere by now. The suspect fled after the shooting Friday night that left five people dead, including a young boy. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
