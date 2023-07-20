Texas man latest suspected serial killer arrested in recent weeks

(NewsNation) — Police in Dallas have arrested a man in connection with the death of three women believed to be sex workers, the latest person to be charged over the past few months in a string of suspected serial killings.

Oscar Sanchez Garcia, 25, is being held on a $4 million bond and is being charged with three counts of murder. Dallas police were able to track him down using security cameras and cellphone data.

He is charged with the deaths of Kimberly Robinson, 60; Cherish Gibson, 25; and an unidentified adult female, whose bodies were all discovered near the Trinity River not far from downtown Dallas. Robinson was found in April, Gibson in June and the unidentified woman last week.

Police believe at least two of the women have ties to sex work.

Records reveal a navy blue pickup truck registered to Sanchez Garcia was caught on camera leaving the area of Gibson’s death.

They also show his phone was in or moving in the same area as Robinson’s and Gibson’s phones. A sexual assault examination shows DNA evidence of the same man with both women, but police would not say whose DNA.

Sanchez Garcia’s arrest comes on the heels of the arrest of Rex Heuermann, who is accused of killing three women on Long Island’s Gilgo Beach over a decade ago.

In Portland, police have identified a person of interest in the deaths of four women, NewsNation affiliate KOIN-TV reported. Jesse Lee Calhoun is currently being held at the Snake River Correctional Institute on unrelated charges.

Meanwhile, police in Austin, Texas, area searching a field for human remains in the case of Raul Meza Jr., who they believe may be involved in up to 10 killings.

Bryant Rivera, of California, was arrested earlier this month in a series of sex worker homicides just over the border in Mexico. Mexican authorities have called him the “Ted Bundy of Tijuana.”