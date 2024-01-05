Texas woman, 10 others plead guilty in human smuggling scheme

(NewsNation) — A Texas woman has pled guilty to her involvement in a massive human smuggling operation.

Erminia Serrano Piedra, also known as “Irma” and “Boss Lady,” led an organization that illegally transported hundreds of foreign nationals throughout the United States, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Court documents reveal the organization carried out various methods to transport migrants, including hiding them in suitcases placed in pickup trucks to cramming them into tractor-trailers, covered beds of pickup trucks, repurposed water tankers, and even wooden crates strapped to flatbed trailers.

In her plea agreement, Piedra admitted to substantial profits from human smuggling. She expressed that she plans to continue these activities. Additionally, Piedra claimed that she’d been doing this “for a lifetime already” and was not planning to retire.

Aside from the criminal charges, Piedra’s superseding indictment also includes forfeiture of two properties. These properties have estimated values of $2,275,000 and $515,000, purchased with human smuggling proceeds. Piedra has also agreed to a $942,537.00 judgment.

Piedra conspired with at least 14 other organization members to facilitate illegal migration from Mexico, Guatemala, and Colombia. Migrants and their families paid the organization approximately $8,000 to assist them in traveling illegally into and throughout the country.

Piedra faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. She’s scheduled to be sentenced on April 10.

Ten others previously pleaded guilty for their roles in the scheme. The co-conspirators are awaiting sentencing.