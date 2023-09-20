‘Obsessive and scary’: Text messages shown in Amie Harwick trial

(NewsNation) — The prosecution in the Amie Harwick murder trial is wrapping up its case with testimony from Harwick’s close friends who say she was afraid of her accused killer, Gareth Pursehouse.

Pursehouse is on trial for allegedly killing Harwick, his ex-girlfriend, by choking and throwing her off a balcony in 2020.

Before her death, the prominent sex therapist was previously engaged to “The Price is Right” host Drew Carey, who has been subpoenaed in the trial.

Harwick’s friend Robert Coshland took the stand Wednesday, speaking to Harwick’s feelings towards Pursehouse in the month before she died. Coshland was one of the last people to see her alive.

Coshland testified that Harwick told him, “If anything happens to me, Gareth did it.”

On his second day of testifying, West Bureau Homicide Detective Luis Carranza spoke about the text messages between Harwick and Pursehouse in the days leading up to her death.

According to Carranza’s testimony, Pursehouse had lost Harwick’s number in the years since they broke up but then found her number and began texting her again. Text messages in Harwick’s phone revealed she told a friend messages from Pursehouse felt “obsessive and scary.”

“Gareth found my number online and messaged me. I told him I didn’t want to talk and wished him the best. … His response was still obsessive and scary,” Harwick said in a message to a friend.

Carranza was one of the detectives responsible for extracting the data from both phones after Pursehouse was arrested.

Aside from the testimonies, the jury was also presented with a 27-page transcript of a jail visit Pursehouse’s friends made 16 days after Harwick’s death.

“Shit’s not great. I’m not getting out of here. I have court tomorrow just to postpone my initial trial and my brother is going to need a lot of help,” Pursehouse said during that visit, according to the transcript.

Gabby Navarette, another friend of Harwick’s who has been at the trial, tells NewsNation she misses her friend.

“Besides missing her dancing and laughing and her voice, I miss sitting still with her,” Navarette said. “I love you, I miss you.”