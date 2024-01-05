Third batch of Epstein documents unsealed

FILE – This March 28, 2017, file photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry shows Jeffrey Epstein. A Justice Department report has found former Labor Secretary Alex Acosta exercised “poor judgment” in handling an investigation into wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein when he was a top federal prosecutor in Florida. The report was obtained by The Associated Press and is a culmination of an investigation by the Justice Department’s Office of Professional Responsibility over Acosta’s handling of a secret plea deal with Epstein, who had been accused of sexually abusing dozens of underage girls. (New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP, File)

(NewsNation) — A third group of records related to former billionaire and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein has been released, totaling more than 1,000 pages.

The records are being unsealed on a rolling basis and include names of Epstein’s associates, including high-profile politicians and celebrities. Those named in the documents also include workers, those who only had tangential ties to Epstein, witnesses and victims, and being named in the records is not an indication that someone is guilty of wrongdoing.

The latest batch of documents includes a reference to magician David Copperfield and a reference to a Tom Ford, possibly meaning the fashion designer. Former President Bill Clinton is named as well as former Vice President Al Gore.

Some records provide more detail about the money Epstein allegedly offered Anthony Figueroa, Virginia Giuffre’s boyfriend, to recruit young girls to act as “masseuses.” Records show Epstein would pay Figueroa $200 as soon as Figueroa brought the girl to him.

The documents come from a settled civil lawsuit that Virginia Giuffre, who alleges she was a victim of sex trafficking, filed against British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell in 2015.

The Miami Herald has been fighting to unseal documents filed as part of that lawsuit since 2018. The legal battle came to a head in December when U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska ordered the names could be unsealed beginning Jan. 1.

Maxwell was found guilty on numerous charges, including sex trafficking, in a criminal trial. Epstein died by suicide before he could be tried on similar charges.

