Third suspect arrested in killings of Savanah Soto, Matthew Guerra

(NewsNation) — A third suspect has been arrested in connection to the killings of Savanah Soto and her boyfriend Matthew Guerra, police announced Wednesday.

The San Antonio Police Department arrested Myrta Romanos, 47, without incident.

Romanos was arrested on charges of altering/destroying/concealing a human corpse, abuse of a human corpse and tampering with physical evidence, police said.

Officials also revealed Wednesday that the gun used to kill Soto and Guerra belonged to Romanos.

Police originally arrested father-son duo Ramon Preciado, 53, and Christopher Preciado, 19, in connection to their deaths last week. Police said that Romanos is believed to be Christopher Preciado’s stepmother. Additionally, police added Romanos stated her weapon was the one used.

Texas father, 53-year-old Ramon Preciado (right), and son, 19-year-old Christopher Preciado (left), were arrested in the killings of 18-year-old Savanah Nicole Soto and 22-year-old Matthew Guerra. (Credit: San Antonio Police Department)

Bexar County records show Christopher Preciado is now also facing charges of altering/destroying/concealing a human corpse and abuse of a corpse. Ramon Preciado now faces a charge of altering/concealing a corpse as well for allegedly helping his son move the couple’s bodies.

Savanah Soto, 18, was last seen in mid-December — one day before she was scheduled to be induced — at the apartment she shared with her boyfriend, Matthew Guerra, 22, in Leon Valley, Texas.

The day after Christmas, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said two people found dead with gunshot wounds inside a car in San Antonio were believed to be the couple. Authorities said the two were fatally shot in the head before their bodies were moved and discovered days later in Guerra’s silver Kia Optima.

Sgt. Washington Moscoso said Wednesday the shootings were the result of a drug deal gone wrong. He said police used data from Soto’s phone to locate a suspect vehicle seen in surveillance video.

Soto’s family has said she was overdue to deliver her baby and had been scheduled to have an induced labor when she went missing the weekend before Christmas. Moscoso said investigators now believe the couple were killed on Dec. 21, meaning they had been dead for several days before police found them in Guerra’s car.

Additional charges are pending for the additional death of Soto’s unborn baby.

NewsNation affiliate ValleyCentral contributed to this report.