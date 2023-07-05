Three dead, six wounded in Louisiana shooting

(NewsNation) — Three people are dead and six wounded after a shooting at a Fourth of July celebration in Shreveport, Louisiana.

The shooting happened late Tuesday night at a block party that a city council member said was an annual event for decades without any violence.

Two people were found dead at the scene and a third later died in a hospital. The six wounded were taken to various medical facilities in the area but there is no current information on how badly they were injured.

First responders had difficulty reaching the scene due to the large number of vehicles present. Some victims had to be taken out on stretchers because ambulances could not get through.

There is no information on the perpetrator and police have not reported any arrests in connection with the shooting.

Shreveport was not the only city to face gun violence on a holiday that is becoming one of the most violent days of the year. Two people were killed and 28 injured at a block party in Baltimore, three people were shot and eight wounded at an outdoor festival in Fort Worth, Texas, and five people were shot and two wounded after a gunman randomly opened fire on a street in Philadelphia.