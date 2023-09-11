Timeline: Pennsylvania Inmate Danelo Cavalcante’s escape, capture

(NewsNation) — After a two-week search, Danelo Cavalcante, the inmate who escaped from Chester County Prison in Pennsylvania, was apprehended by police on Wednesday.

Here is a timeline of the events leading up to Cavalcante’s escape, his capture and all that happened in between.

Aug. 22

Cavalcante was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the April 2021 killing of his former girlfriend. He had been convicted of first-degree murder for the fatal stabbing on Aug. 16, according to the Chester County District Attorney’s Office. The victim’s children had witnessed the stabbing and ran for help during the attack. Cavalcante left the scene before police arrived but was arrested hours later after police tracked him to Virginia, the DA’s Office said.

Detectives said Cavalcante, who had a history of domestic violence, killed the victim after she threatened to expose him to the police over an open murder warrant he had in Brazil.

Aug. 31: 8:50 a.m

Cavalcante escaped from the Chester County Prison while waiting for a transfer to state prison.

Sept. 4

There are multiple reported sightings of Cavalcante between Thursday, when he escaped, and a Monday, Sept. 4 news conference. He was spotted shortly after midnight Saturday by residential security cameras near the prison. Authorities confirmed Cavalcante was seen a total of four times within a 2-mile radius since he first escaped.

“I know it’s stressful for the community. But I want to assure you that all of us up here, and our respective offices are working diligently to bring this to a conclusion as quickly as possible,” Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens said at the time.

Sept. 5

Longwood Gardens, a popular tourist spot in the area, announces on Twitter that its trail cameras captured images of Calvacante overnight. The gardens shared these images with the Pennsylvania State Police. Longwood Gardens remains closed for the next few days but announces it will reopen Wednesday, Sept. 13.

Sept. 6

Security footage of Cavalcante’s escape is released. The video shows him “crab-walking” up a wall, bracing his hands against one wall and feet against another, before climbing out of camera range. He had gone through razor wire to break out, officials said.

“While we believe the security measures we had in place were sufficient, they’ve proven otherwise, and we will move quickly to enhance our security measures,” the prison’s acting warden, Howard Holland, said.

The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office said it would conduct a thorough criminal investigation into the escape.

Sept. 8

Police confirm that the corrections officer on duty when convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante escaped was fired.

That officer had been with the force for 18 years.

Sept. 9 between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Baily’s Dairy said on its Facebook page that its delivery van was stolen while “we were still here working.” Cavalcante was seen driving this vehicle, which had a refrigeration unit on the top, but later abandoned it. Police believe he did so, at least partly, because it had been low on fuel.

“We are still working with LE to help with the investigation,” Baily’s Dairy wrote. “We really do not have any other information at this time, and are just as disappointed as everyone that he broke through the perimeter in Longwood. We appreciate the support of the community and continuing efforts of Law Enforcement.”

The theft wasn’t noticed for hours, and in the meantime, Cavalcante traveled more than 20 miles northeast to East Pikeland Township and Phoenixville.

PA State Troopers and other law enforcement officers are on the scene in Nantmeal Village as the search for escaped convict Danelo Cavalcante moved to northern Chester County Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. (Tom Gralish/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

Sept. 9, a little after/before 10 p.m.

Cavalcante went to the East Pikeland Township home of a person he worked with years ago a little before 10 p.m., but the homeowner was at dinner with his family and didn’t respond. The homeowner called police when he returned and reviewed his doorbell video.

Shortly after leaving East Pikeland, Cavalcante went to the Phoenixville area home of another associate who wasn’t home.

NewsNation correspondent Evan Lambert spoke to the family of the people Cavalcante visited, who said they immediately called 911.

“My family is afraid,” the person told Lambert, adding that they do not support what Cavalcante is doing and want him held accountable.

Doorbell video images show Cavalcante with a clean-shaven face and wearing a yellow or green hooded sweatshirt.

Sept. 11

Police announced at a news conference that they’ve increased the reward for information leading to Cavalcante’s apprehension to $25,000.

At the conference, Bivens said police are no longer using a containment model to find Danelo Cavalcante but are instead putting into place a “variety of investigative resources.”

“We continue to receive tips and information from the public and are following up on those,” Bivens said.

Sept. 12

Police say on Twitter a little after midnight central time Tuesday that Cavalcante is armed. Residents in the area are told to lock their doors and windows, secure their vehicles and stay inside.

Sources tell NewsNation that Cavalcante broke into a home in Chester County’s South Coventry Township Monday night and stole a gun. The homeowner shot at Cavalcante, but it is unclear if the fugitive was hit.

Schools in Pottstown’s Owen J. Roberts School District are closed due to “increased police activity” in the community.

Sept. 13

Cavalcante is apprehended and taken into police custody. Police announced his capture on social media Wednesday morning.

A press conference announcing details of THE CAPTURE of Danelo Cavalcante is scheduled for 9:30am at the Po-Mar-Lin Fire company, 36 Firehouse Drive, Kennett Square, PA. — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) September 13, 2023

“The capture of Cavalcante ends the nightmare of the past two weeks, and we thank every single law enforcement official at the regional, state and federal level that was out in all weather conditions, all day and night – as well as everyone in the incident command center, our County Department of Emergency Services and County Sheriff’s Office – for their immense efforts,” Chester County Commissioners Marian Moskowitz, Josh Maxwell and Michelle Kichline said in a statement.

NewsNation correspondent Evan Lambert and The Associated Press contributed to this report.