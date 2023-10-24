Trial date set for teens accused of fatal bicyclist crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two Las Vegas teens who face numerous charges, including murder, in the death of a bicyclist appeared in court Tuesday morning as a judge set their trial date.

Jesus Ayala, 18, and Jzamir Keys, 16, were indicted by a grand jury for an hours-long crime spree where they allegedly stole multiple cars, intentionally hit another driver’s car and struck two bicyclists in separate incidents, killing a former California police chief.

Both teens will be prosecuted together.

8 News Now Investigators obtained a new video Monday that shows a bicyclist being struck by a vehicle and one individual inside the car can be heard saying, “Bump him, bump him, bump him” before laughter is heard. The 72-year-old bicyclist survived but moments after that crash, the teens are accused of intentionally hitting another bicyclist, 64-year-old Andy Probst, who died. Police said Ayala was the driver and Keys was the passenger.

Both teens, who were minors at the time of the crash, are being tried in the adult court system. A judge set their trial date for Sept. 16, 2024.