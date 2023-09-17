Miami TSA agents caught stealing from passengers’ luggage

Travelers are seen at after passing through a TSA checkpoint at Denver International Airport in February 2023.(Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — Two TSA agents in Miami were caught stealing from airline passengers as they sent their luggage through security.

Surveillance video released by the Miami-Dade County State Attorney’s office shows Josue Gonzalez, 20, and Labarrius Williams, 33, pocketing money from a bag as it moved down a conveyor belt at Miami International Airport.

In one clip, Gonzalez can be seen fidgeting with a bag as it moves down the conveyor belt, appearing to try to open the bag’s zipper. Moments later, he puts his hands in his pockets.

In another clip, the pair is seen standing next to each other, appearing to be focused on one bin before Williams is seen sliding something into his jacket pocket.

Gonzalez and Williams, along with Elizabeth Fuster, were arrested and initially charged with organized scheme to defraud in July, according to Miami-Dade County arrest records.

Investigators say the officers were involved in the scheme for months. In one incident, the pair stole $600 from one passenger, according to WSVN.

Prosecutors say the pair was charged with grand theft. Court records show Gonzalez made a deal with prosecutors for his charges to be dropped. Williams’ case is still pending.

In the meantime, the TSA says the pair was removed from the screening line pending an investigation.