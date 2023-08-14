‘Something’s going to be there’ in Tupac investigation: Attorney

(NewsNation) — New body camera video from Las Vegas Metro Police shows officers raiding a home as part of their investigation into the death of Tupac Shakur. David Kohlmeier, an attorney and former police officer in Henderson, Nevada, thinks “something’s going to be there” that may help investigators with the case.

“I do believe it’s going to be very interesting what comes up. We’ve got a lot of stuff in the search warrant, so definitely, something’s going to be there in general. (It could be) some information which they probably didn’t have before,” Kohlmeier said during an interview on “NewsNation Now.”

Police seized items from the home in Henderson near Interstate 11 and Wagon Wheel Drive in July. NewsNation affiliate KLAS reports the investigation involved Duane “Keffe D” Davis, 60, who has publicly said he was in the car with the gunman who killed Shakur near the Las Vegas Strip in 1996.

Kohlmeier thinks with the search warrant, authorities were looking to retrieve information that could lead to probable cause for the arrest of Davis or other people in the car on the day Shakur died.

“If the suspect was killed or died or passed away, they (police) could close out the case saying that, that person was involved. But it’s always been open because they didn’t know who the shooter was,” Kohlmeier said. “So again, if there were (more) people in the car, there’s always conspiracy to commit murder, which the statute of limitations is still open.”

He added: “You can arrest somebody. It doesn’t mean that the charge is actually going to stick.”

According to documents, authorities seized a copy of Davis’ book, several computers, tablets, hard drives, firearm cartridges and tubs containing pictures. Kohlmeier thinks investigators will be focused on a computer.

“Mr. Davis recently wrote a book. I think they believe there’s other information that can actually link him to maybe conspiracy or maybe even the murder itself – Maybe there’s other information. Maybe there’s evidence. But it looks like they’re really looking to get information that’s on a computer,” he said.

Investigators have never filed charges in connection with Shakur’s death.