Two New York officers stabbed; suspect fatally shot

(NewsNation) — Two police officers in Suffolk County, New York, were stabbed Wednesday night on Long Island. The suspect was fatally shot, NewsNation affiliate PIX11 reports.

At around 5 p.m., a caseworker checking on residents of apartments in the Birchwood Road area of Medford called 911. Police responded and reported that one resident was acting violently toward another.

Investigators approached the man, who they say pulled a knife and stabbed two officers. One or more officers fired gunshots at the man, killing him.

Police told PIX11 that one of the officers suffered a significant stab wound and was airlifted to a hospital. The other officer who was stabbed was also rushed to the hospital.

Both of those officers are listed in critical but stable condition, Suffolk County Police Benevolent Association President Noel DiGerolamo said. A third officer has minor injuries.

“We ask that all Long Islanders keep our officers in their thoughts and prayers, and God willing, they will make a full recovery from the horrific incident that took place earlier today,” DiGerolamo said.

The investigation into the stabbings is active.

PIX11 contributed to this report.