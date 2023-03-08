Additional video, audio release in death of Tyre Nichols delayed

The image from video released on Jan. 27, 2023, and partially redacted by the City of Memphis, shows Tyre Nichols on the ground during a brutal attack by five Memphis police officers on Jan. 7, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. Nichols died on Jan. 10. The five officers have since been fired and charged with second-degree murder and other offenses. (City of Memphis via AP)

(NewsNation) — The release of additional footage of the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police officers has been delayed after a challenge from an attorney, according to the Hill.

The city of Memphis was expected to release about 20 additional hours of video and audio related to the arrest of Tyre Nichols, the 29-year-old Black motorist who died Jan. 10, three days after his violent arrest.

A challenge filed by one of the former police officer’s attorney, Allison Fouche, stalled that release, The Hill reports.

According to The Hill, a judge ordered that the release be delayed “until such a time as the state and the defendants have reviewed this information.”

The video would have added to the already-public footage from police body cameras and a surveillance camera that has given the world a detailed look at the police assaulting Nichols.

Previous video of Nichols’ arrest showed the responding officers deploying pepper spray, using a stun gun and repeatedly kicking and punching Nichols, who can be heard yelling for his mother throughout the beating.

The new video was set to be released on the same day the Justice Department announced that it will review the Memphis Police Department policies on its use of force, de-escalation policies and specialized units in response to the fatal beating of Nichols.

Six officers have already been fired in the case, and five of them now face second-degree murder charges.

Those officers’ own body cameras recorded them beating Nichols, propping the badly injured Nichols in handcuffs against an unmarked police car, and then ignoring him as he struggled to stay upright. They have pleaded not guilty.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.