Cities across the country prep for Tyre Nichols protests

(NewsNation) — Cities across the nation are preparing for protests and demonstrations following the anticipated release of body camera footage showing the beating of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols in Memphis.

Nichols died three days after a Jan. 7 traffic stop where he was allegedly beaten by police officers. Five Memphis police officers involved in the incident now face criminal charges.

Protesters in Memphis, as well as Chicago, New York City, Detroit, Portland, Washington D.C. and Dallas, are all planning their own demonstrations. Cites including Milwaukee, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Nashville, Seattle and Denver are also preparing for protests, NewsNation learned.

The police chief in Memphis has warned the footage in the body camera video is likely to spark outrage, and asked for protesters to remain peaceful. Nichols’ family echoed those comments.

“We want peaceful protests, that is what the family wants,” said Nichols’ stepfather, Rodney Wells. “We need to do this peacefully.”

From the White House, President Joe Biden is also preparing for demonstrations Friday night. He said in a statement, “Outrage is understandable, but violence is never acceptable. Violence is destructive and against the law. It has no place in peaceful protests seeking justice.”

In Georgia, where protests over the construction of a police training facility turned violent, 1,000 National Guard members are ready for deployment if needed.