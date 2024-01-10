DOJ issues new guidance in response to Tyre Nichols’ death

FILE – The screen at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans honors Tyre Nichols before an NBA basketball game between the Pelicans and Wizards, Jan. 28, 2023. A judge on Monday, Oct. 2, denied requests by three former Memphis officers to have separate trials in the fatal beating of Nichols after a traffic stop. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton, File)

(NewsNation) — In response to the incident involving the death of Tyre Nichols, the Justice Department has unveiled a guide aimed at enhancing the “appropriateness, effectiveness, and accountability” of specialized units within law enforcement agencies.

“After the tragic death of Tyre Nichols and public scrutiny of the SCORPION unit, we made it a priority at the Justice Department to develop a practical resource for law enforcement and community leaders assessing the use of specialized units in police agencies,” said Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta, who announced the release of the report Wednesday.

The goal is to implement proper oversight to ensure just and effective policing practices, according to a news release. The guide, a result of extensive consultations with law enforcement, civil rights organizations and various stakeholders, addresses the formation, management and accountability of specialized units.

All five former members of a Memphis Police Department crime-suppression unit have pleaded not guilty to state charges including second-degree murder and aggravated kidnapping in the beating of Nichols, who was punched, kicked and slugged with a police baton after he fled a traffic stop during which he was hit with a stun gun and pepper spray.

Nichols, 29, died in a hospital three days after the beating. An autopsy report showed Nichols died from blows to the head, and the manner of death was homicide. The report described brain injuries, cuts and bruises to the head and other parts of the body.

Gupta emphasized the importance of the guide as a practical resource for law enforcement and community leaders. She urged police chiefs, mayors and community stakeholders to utilize the guide when considering the formation of specialized units and, if established, to ensure transparency, oversight, accountability, and evaluation.

The guide encourages law enforcement and communities to collaboratively assess whether a specialized unit is necessary to address specific issues. It provides guidance on defining the unit’s mission and culture, selecting suitable personnel and supervisors, establishing performance metrics, and implementing policies to mitigate risks associated with specialized units.

Protesters called for police reform in the wake of Nichols’ death and his family sued the city of Memphis over the incident.

The five officers, all of whom are Black, were fired shortly after the beating, which was one of several violent encounters between police and Black people that have sparked protests and renewed debate about police brutality and police reform in the U.S.

In addition to the state charges, the five officers were indicted Sept. 13 on federal civil rights charges alleging they used excessive force and lied about the beating. They have pleaded not guilty to those charges, as well.

The five former officers were part of the so-called Scorpion unit, a crime-suppression team that police officials disbanded after Nichols’ beating.