Justice Department to investigate Memphis Police Department

FILE – This photo provided by the Nichols family shows Tyre Nichols, who had a passion for photography and was described by friends as joyful and lovable. Nichols was fatally beaten by police during a traffic stop in Memphis, Tenn., on Jan. 7, 2023. (Courtesy of the Nichols family via AP, File)

(NewsNation) — The Department of Justice is opening an investigation into the city of Memphis, Tennessee and the Memphis Police Department to determine if there have been systemic violations of the Constitution or federal law by the MPD.

The investigation is separate from assistance being provided to MPD by the Justice Department’s Office of Community-Oriented Policing Services, which is being given in relation to the MPD’s use of force and de-escalation practices as well as the use of specialized units.

The investigation will focus on use of force by the MPD, as well as the MPD’s patterns and practices related to stops, searches and arrests.

The investigation is separate from an ongoing federal criminal civil rights investigation into MPD officers in relation to the death of Tyre Nichols.

Nichols died three days after being beaten by police. Officers pulled him over for an alleged traffic violation and when Nichols fled, they chased him down beat him. Video showed officers punching, kicking and hitting Nichols with a baton then leaving him to struggle with his injuries.

Nichols was not transported from the scene until 27 minutes after emergency personnel arrived.

Five MPD officers pleaded not guilty in his death. All five were fired and the specialized unit they were a part of was disbanded. Protesters called for police reform in the wake of Nichols’ death and his family sued the city of Memphis over the incident.