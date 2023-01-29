National Guard ‘completely unnecessary’ in Atlanta, demonstrator says

(NewsNation) — Outrage over Tyre Nichols’ death prompted protesters to take to the streets all over the country, including in Atlanta where Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency.

There are 1,000 National Guard troops on standby.

NewsNation’s Stephanie Haines spoke with demonstrators who gathered in Atlanta’s historic Centennial Olympic Park following the release of the disturbing body camera video.

Several people told NewsNation that they want to support the Nichols family and for the Memphis community to know they feel their pain.

Protesters gather during a rally against the fatal police assault of Tyre Nichols, in Atlanta, Georgia, on January 28, 2023. – The city of Memphis on January 27, 2023, released a graphic video, depicting the fatal police assault of Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man. Five Memphis officers, also all Black, were charged with second-degree murder in the beating of Nichols, who died in hospital on January 10 three days after being stopped on suspicion of reckless driving. (Photo by CHENEY ORR / AFP) (Photo by CHENEY ORR/AFP via Getty Images)

The group marched through downtown and stopped in front of a police precinct, where the protests remained peaceful.

Last week, six people were arrested during protests in Atlanta. A police car was set on fire, and several buildings were damaged. That was in response to a police shooting of a local activist who opposes the construction of a $90 million dollar police training facility in the Atlanta area. It’s nicknamed “Cop City.”

Saturday’s demonstrations focused mainly on Nichols. Some say having 1,000 National Guard troops on standby is overkill.

“Completely unnecessary in the birthplace of civil rights. We don’t need that type of escalation. I think Atlanta knows how to peacefully protest,” said Gerald Griggs, president of the Georgia NAACP. “We stand in solidarity with Tyre Nichols and call for change, justice and the passing of George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. We are calling on elected officials to do more. Thoughts and prayers are not enough and we need legislation and action.”