Rodney Wells, center, stepfather of Tyre Nichols, listens to speakers at a prayer gathering at the site where Nichols was beaten by Memphis police officers, and later died from his injuries, in Memphis, Tenn., Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

(NewsNation) — The night before his funeral, Tyre Nichols’ family plans to hold a press conference to speak about recent developments in the case.

Tyre Nichols died on Jan. 10, three days after he was violently beaten by Memphis police officers during a traffic stop. The involved officers were part of the Scorpion Squad unit, which has since been deactivated.

A total of five Memphis police officers and three emergency medical technicians have been fired, and an additional two police officers have been suspended in connection with Nichols’ death.

“In no way is this investigation over,” Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said yesterday in a statement, “We are looking at all individuals involved in the events leading up to, during, and after the beating of Tyre Nichols. This includes the officer present at the initial encounter who has not— so far— been charged, Memphis Fire Department personnel, and persons who participated in preparing documentation of the incident afterward.”

Additional charges and discipline are likely to come as protocol was ignored by police and EMTs from the very first traffic stop, according to retired police officer and Fire Lieutenant Cedric Pryor on “Morning in America“

The press conference is set to take place at 7:30 pm on Tuesday Jan. 31, and the funeral for Nichols will take place Wednesday, Feb. 1. Nichols’ family will be joined by Rev. Al Sharpton, who will deliver the eulogy, and civil rights attorney Ben Crump.

George Floyd’s family, Vice President Kamala Harris and several other members of the Biden Administration will be in attendance at the funeral as well, reports NewsNation’s Alex Caprariello.

This is story is developing. Refresh for updates.