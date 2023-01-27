Tyre Nichols: Memphis police bodycam video released

VIEWER WARNING: THE VIDEOS BELOW ARE GRAPHIC AND MAY BE DISTURBING TO SOME.

(NewsNation) — Authorities Friday released body camera footage of Tyre Nichols’ arrest, which showed five Memphis police officers beating the 29-year-old Black FedEx driver as he called out for his mother during an arrest earlier this month.

The officers, all of whom are Black, were charged Thursday with murder and other crimes in the killing of Nichols, a motorist who died three days after the Jan. 7 altercation with the officers that occurred during a traffic stop.

The officers involved, Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith, were fired last Friday for the use of excessive force or failure to intervene and render aid.

The Memphis Police Department released four videos of the arrest: three from body-worn cameras and one from a street surveillance camera.

The videos show the officers repeatedly kicking, punching and beating Nichols as they yelled “give me your (expletive) hands” while they attempted to place Nichols in handcuffs. Officers had chased Nichols through Memphis streets after he ran from them during the initial traffic stop, where they pulled him from his car and tried to subdue him on the ground.

Throughout the beating, Nichols screams and cries out for his mother as police use pepper spray and stun guns on him. At points, he says “alright” and signals that he has given up, but officers continue to attempt to place his hands behind his back.

At one point, while Nichols is standing in the street with officers holding him, another officer punches him repeatedly in the face. At least two officers are seen kicking or stomping him in the head as he lay on the ground.

In a statement released shortly after the video was released, President Joe Biden echoed the feelings of many of those who have viewed it.

“Like so many, I was outraged and deeply pained to see the horrific video of the beating that resulted in Tyre Nichols’ death. It is yet another painful reminder of the profound fear and trauma, the pain, and the exhaustion that Black and Brown Americans experience every single day,” the statement read in part.

Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis described the officers’ actions as “heinous, reckless and inhumane,” and said Friday that her department has been unable to substantiate the reckless driving allegation that prompted the stop.

The city of Memphis put out a statement Wednesday saying it will fully cooperate with the investigation.

Nichols’ family members viewed the video Monday. In a news conference Friday, his family said they want the specialized police unit known as the Scorpion Squad disbanded. The officers involved in the altercation were part of that unit.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.