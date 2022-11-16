University of Idaho student killings suspect at large

(NewsNation) — The suspect, or suspects, who allegedly stabbed four University of Idaho students to death on Sunday remains at large and unidentified Tuesday.

Authorities said they believe the killings were a targeted, isolated attack, and have assured the public that there was no imminent risk to the community.

The students, all close friends, were found dead in an off-campus rental home around noon on Sunday, and officials said they likely were killed several hours earlier.

There have been reports from neighbors saying they heard a party happening at the home, but nothing out of the ordinary.

Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt told the Spokane, Washington-based television station KXLY that her preliminary investigation showed the students were stabbed to death. There is no indication that substance use was involved in the deaths, Mabbutt said.

A cause of death has not been officially revealed and autopsies scheduled for Wednesday could provide more information about the slayings.

The victims have been identified as 20-year-old Ethan Chapin, 21-year-old Madison Mogen, 20-year-old Xana Kernodle and 21-year-old Kaylee Goncalves, according to a Facebook post by the university president, Scott Green.

According to the president’s post, Chapin was a freshman from Washington, a member of Sigma Chi fraternity and majoring in recreation, sport and tourism management. Mogen was a senior from Idaho, a marketing major and a member of Pi Beta Phi Sorority. Kernodle was a junior from Arizona, a marketing major and a member of Pi Beta Phi Sorority. Goncalves was a senior from Idaho, a general studies major and a member of Alphi Phi.

“Words cannot adequately describe the light these students brought to this world or ease the depth of suffering we feel at their passing under these tragic circumstances,” Green said on Facebook.

Counselors and security are being provided around campus by the University of Idaho, and classes were canceled Monday.

University officials announced that the vigil for the victims has been delayed as the incident has prompted many students to leave campus early for Thanksgiving break.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

