Unsealed affidavit sheds light on Delphi, Indiana killings

(NewsNation) — Police say a bullet helped link them to the man now charged in the 2017 deaths of two Delphi, Indiana teenagers, NewsNation’s local affiliate WXIN reported.

A judge on Tuesday released a redacted version of the affidavit that outlines why police suspected 50-year-old Delphi man Richard Allen in connection with the deaths of Abby Williams and Libby German, the Indianapolis affiliate reported.

Officers arrested Allen last month and he has since been charged with two counts of murder, court records show.

Investigators tied Allen to the case, in part, after identifying a .40 caliber unspent round at the scene and later confirming through lab analysis that it came from a pistol at the man’s home, according to WXIN.

German and Williams had gone for a walk together on the Monon High Bridge on Feb. 13, 2017. They never returned. Their bodies were found on a community hiking trail the next day.

Then, police announced they discovered video on German’s phone of a man saying the words, “down the hill.”

Despite the photos and audio, no charges were filed until Oct. 28 of this year.

In an earlier police interview, Allen allegedly told investigators he was on the trail between 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. and was on the Freedom Bridge when he saw three females, according to WXIN. Allen reportedly told investigators he didn’t talk to the girls and didn’t remember what they looked like.

