US Coast Guard seizes $158M worth of drugs during patrols

Members of the Coast Guard seized $158 million dollars worth of cocaine and marijuana. Image: U.S. Coast Guard

(NewsNation) — The U.S. Coast Guard announced Monday that it seized an estimated $158 million worth of drugs during anti-narcotics patrols in the Pacific Ocean.

Crews of the Coast Guard Cutter Steadfast offloaded more than 11,600 pounds of cocaine and 5,500 pounds of marijuana in San Diego, U.S. Coast Guard officials said.

Officials said the drugs were interdicted between May and July during counter-narcotics patrols in the Eastern Pacific Ocean by crews of the Coast Guard Cutters Vigilant, Mohawk and Steadfast.

Rear Adm. Andrew Sugimoto, commander of the Coast Guard Eleventh District, credited the crews for working “diligently” to stop drug flow and prevent a “significant amount of drugs from reaching the U.S.”

“Their unwavering commitment while interdicting drug smugglers at sea is not only commended, but their continued efforts are unmatched,” he said in a statement.