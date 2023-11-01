US has more confidence in police but stagnating sense of safety

A Chicago Police officer monitors the Lunar New Year parade, to celebrate the year of the rabbit, in Chicago, Illinois, on January 29, 2023. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP) (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — A new Gallup poll finds Americans had rising confidence in local police in 2022, but their sense of safety was almost unchanged from 2021.

The poll was taken as part of the organization’s Global Law and Order 2023 report, which surveys the publics of over 140 countries and territories.

It found Americans and Canadians rate themselves as 83 on the index of law and order, which is composed through a variety of questions asked to respondents. That’s one point lower than in 2021.

Meanwhile, North American respondents saw a slight increase in their confidence in police, going from 75% confident in 2021 to 76% confident in 2022.

Compared to elsewhere on the globe, Americans felt relatively safe. Latin America and the Caribbean ranked lowest on the index at 63. Confidence in the police was also lowest in that region, with only 52% saying they were confident.