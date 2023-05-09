USPS workers demand action amid surge in robberies

MIAMI (NewsNation) — Outraged and afraid — that’s the sentiment U.S. Postal Service workers share as they demand action for protection as they’re increasingly being robbed, often at gunpoint, while they’re delivering mail.

Robberies of postal workers have surged 78% to nearly 500 in 2022, according to new U.S. Postal Inspection Service data.

The National Association of Letter Carriers is demanding solutions. The union said it’s “outraged and angered by the assaults, armed robberies and even murders that America’s letter carriers increasingly face … these attacks are completely unacceptable.”

A USPS spokesperson told NewsNation an increase in crime across the country has led to escalated incidents against postal employees.

In Brooklyn, two men approached a postal worker and stole the carrier’s bag of packages and letters. They fled the scene in a car waiting nearby. While in Bakersfield, California another postal worker was reportedly approved by a man with a knife.

The robberies have more than quadrupled over a decade, data shows. Weapons were used in most of the 496 robberies, injuring 31 postal carriers, last year.

Last fall, authorities said a man snuck into a Chicago postal worker’s van, grabbed her by the hair, and told her to drive or he’d kill her. In December 2022, Milwaukee letter carrier Aundre Cross was shot and killed while delivering mail.

In most incidents, criminals target a special set of keys carriers use to access collection boxes and to deliver mail in apartment buildings.

A USPS spokesperson told NewsNation that the company is enhancing collection box key and lock technology and consumers can expect to see new postal service protection and enforcement measures later this spring.

“Every postal employee deserves to work in safety and to be free from targeting by criminals seeking to access the public’s mail,” said Michael Martel, spokesperson for the inspection service.

Theft of mail carries a penalty of up to five years in prison, and possession, concealment or disposal of property carries a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, Martel said. Assault carries a sentence of up to 10 years for a first offense, and up to 25 years for a subsequent offense, he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.