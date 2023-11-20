Utah man accused of threatening Palestinian rights organization

(NewsNation) — Investigators arrested a Utah man Friday on accusations he threatened a Palestinian rights organization.

According to the Department of Justice’s Office of Public Affairs, Kevin Buchanan called the unidentified organization between Oct. 31 and Nov. 2.

He allegedly left at least five voice messages, stating in part, “You’re the enemy,” “You’re being catalogued,” “You’re gonna die” and “You’re dead people walking.” The messages came after the Israel-Hamas war began.

The FBI Washington Field Office investigated the calls, which led to Buchanan’s arrest.

Buchanan, of Tooele, Utah, is charged with transmitting in interstate commerce a communication containing a threat to injure the person of another.

If convicted, he faces a maximum of five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.