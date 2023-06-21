Utah mom Kouri Richins sues deceased husband’s estate

Kouri Richins, a Utah mother of three who authorities say fatally poisoned her husband then wrote a children’s book about grieving, looks on during a bail hearing Monday, June 12, 2023, in Park City, Utah. A judge ruled to keep her in custody for the duration of her trial. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, Pool)

(NewsNation) — The Utah mom accused of killing her husband, then writing a children’s book on grief, is suing his estate, according to reports.

Kouri Richins filed a civil lawsuit against the estate of Eric Richins, which is estimated to be worth around $1.9 million, for half the equity in their home, the filing cited by CNN states.

Kouri Richins claims in the suit that the home was not included in the list of assets that Eric Richins had before their marriage. She thinks their prenup’s exclusion of the home as part of Eric Richins’ assets means it is a joint marital asset. The prenup also reportedly details that Eric Richins’ co-owned business would belong to him regardless if Kouri Richins invested in the company or spent her own money on it.

Kouri Richins, 33, is currently jailed for the death of Eric Richins. Prosecutors say Kouri Richins slipped Eric Richins five times the lethal dose of illegal fentanyl inside a Moscow Mule amid marital issues.

Authorities say after Eric Richin’s death, the mother published a children’s book on grief called “Are You With Me?”

According to prosecutors, Kouri Richins made changes to the family’s estate plans prior to Eric Richin’s death and took out life insurance policies on him. Her lawyers insist there’s no evidence she would have financially benefitted from Eric Richin’s death.

Kouri Richins is charged with murder and drug possession.