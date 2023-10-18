Van der Sloot gives graphic confession of Natalee Holloway’s killing

Dutch citizen Joran van der Sloot is driven in a police vehicle from the Ancon I maximum-security prison, outskirts of Lima, Peru, Thursday, June 8, 2023. The main suspect in the unsolved 2005 disappearance of American student Natalee Holloway on the Caribbean island of Aruba is expected to be extradited Thursday from Peru to the United States. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

(NewsNation) — Almost two decades after Natalee Holloway disappeared on a graduation trip to Aruba, Joran van der Sloot has confessed to her killing, detailing the last minutes of her life in recently released court documents.

According to the transcript of his confession, van der Sloot attacked Holloway because she refused his sexual advances after the two left a club together and went to the beach.

Angered by his advances, Holloway kneed van der Sloot in the crotch, prompting him to stand up and kick her “extremely hard” in the face.

In the graphic confession, van der Sloot goes on to describe how he used a nearby cinder block to smash her head in. He then pushed her body out to sea.

The confession was part of a proffer, an agreement where a defendant offers information about a crime, often as part of a plea deal.

Read an excerpt from van der Sloot’s admission below.

Despite the admission, van der Sloot will not be charged with her killing because Aruba has a 12-year statute of limitations for murder.

She “defended herself against his unwanted sexual advances,” Natalee’s father Dave Holloway wrote in a statement. “Protecting herself enraged an aggressive predator to the point of murder. He murdered Natalee, and then tortured and extorted those who loved her most.”

“He is evil personified,” Dave Holloway said in the statement.

Van der Sloot, now 36, pleaded guilty to extortion and fraud charges in exchange for a 20-year sentence. That prison term will run concurrently with a 28-year sentence he’s serving in Peru for killing Stephany Flores in 2010.