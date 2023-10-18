Van der Sloot pleads guilty in Holloway case, gets 20 years

Dutch citizen Joran van der Sloot is driven in a police vehicle from the Ancon I maximum-security prison, outskirts of Lima, Peru, Thursday, June 8, 2023. The main suspect in the unsolved 2005 disappearance of American student Natalee Holloway on the Caribbean island of Aruba is expected to be extradited Thursday from Peru to the United States. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (NewsNation) — A Birmingham judge accepted a plea deal in the Natalee Holloway extortion case, sentencing prime suspect Joran van der Sloot to 240 months in prison and he will have to pay $25,100 to the Holloway family in restitution.

Van der Sloot, the prime suspect in Holloway’s 2005 disappearance, appeared in front of a federal judge in Birmingham Wednesday, where he pleaded guilty to charges of extortion and wire fraud.

In 2010, van der Sloot tried to extort $250,000 from Beth Holloway to reveal the alleged location of her daughter’s remains.

The 36-year-old appeared in court for a plea and sentencing hearing. He pleaded guilty as part of a plea deal that Holloway’s attorney says is contingent on providing new information about the missing teen.

In court, van der Sloot apologized to the Holloway family and his own family, saying he hoped the statements he made help the investigation and healing. He told them he was not the same person he was back then.

Beth Holloway proceeded to berate van der Sloot with an impact statement, saying for 18 years he denied killing her daughter and caused indescribable pain to her and her family.

“The grief extends deep into my soul,” Beth Holloway said.

Attorney John Q. Kelly, who represented Holloway’s mother during the alleged extortion attempt, said the deal was contingent on van der Sloot providing details about what happened to Holloway.

Van der Sloot agreed to assist law enforcement in the investigation into extortion, Natalee’s disappearance and to give all the information he knows about the case. He also allowed Natalee’s parents to hear his debrief with law enforcement and agreed to a polygraph during the debrief.

Because van der Sloot is not an American citizen, pleading guilty means he could be immediately removed from the U.S. and may not be able to return.

It’s important to clarify that Van der Sloot is not charged in Holloway’s death.

Holloway went missing during a high school graduation trip to Aruba with classmates from Mountain Brook High School. She was last seen leaving a bar with van der Sloot. He was questioned in the disappearance but was never prosecuted. A judge declared Holloway dead, but her body has never been found.

The hearing could be a key development in the case that captivated the public’s attention for nearly two decades, spawning extensive news coverage, books, movies and podcasts.

In court, Manasco heard victim impact statements, submitted in writing and given in court from Holloway’s mother, father and brother before sentencing van der Sloot.

The government of Peru agreed to temporarily extradite van der Sloot, who is serving a 28-year prison sentence for killing 21-year-old Stephany Flores in 2010, so he could face trial on the extortion charge in the United States. U.S. authorities agreed to return him to Peruvian custody after his case is concluded, according to a resolution published in Peru’s federal register.

“The wheels of justice have finally begun to turn for our family,” Beth Holloway said in June after van der Sloot arrived in Alabama. “It has been a very long and painful journey.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.