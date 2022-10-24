Vargas: Waukesha parade trial a ‘train wreck’

(NewsNation) — The trial of a man charged with driving into a Nov. 21 parade in Wisconsin resumed Monday as the accused continued to defend himself without an attorney.

NewsNation correspondent and host of iCrime Elizabeth Vargas called the proceedings “a train wreck of a trial,” noting that the defendant, 40-year-old Darrell Brooks Jr., doesn’t seem to have a clear strategy.

Brooks faces 77 charges, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide and 61 counts of reckless endangerment, in connection with the incident in downtown Waukesha, Wisconsin.

He dismissed his public defenders just days before his trial began this month, electing to represent himself.