Vegas-area substitute teacher accused of forcing 2 children to kiss

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A North Las Vegas substitute teacher accused of making inappropriate comments towards students and trying to get two kids to kiss is facing two charges of child abuse, police said.

On Oct. 12, the North Las Vegas Police Department got reports that “inappropriate” comments were made by a substitute teacher at Legacy Traditional School – North Valley, located in the 5000 block of Valley Drive.

These comments allegedly happened on Oct. 10 in the presence of several students.

Police identified her as 29-year-old Rasheda Rose and arrested her on Nov. 1.

Rasheda Rose, 29, faces two counts of child abuse after she is accused of forcing 2 students to kiss. (NLVPD)

Earlier reports revealed the comments were made by Rose towards students while she was teaching a sixth-grade class at the charter school. The school said in a statement that Rose was supplied to them by an external agency.

According to an email sent to parents two days after the comments were made, Rose encouraged kids “to kiss each other” and used “inappropriate language.”

“They all kind of felt extremely uncomfortable,” Robynn Bell, whose son was in the classroom, told 8 News Now.

Some parents leveled blame against the leaders of the school.

“Who asks a sixth-grade student, who has a boyfriend and a girlfriend? Really, the kids are not here for that. They’re here to learn,” Anais Gallegos, who has two children in the school said. “The principal needs to do something because just a simple email is not going to cut it.”

“None of us had the opportunity to talk to our kids about it the day it happened when we got home, or the second day after that. So, I really feel it’s a communication failure,” Bell said.

According to the NLVPD, Rose was removed from her teaching duties and placed on leave after the initial allegations were made.

On Wednesday, Rose was booked into the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center. She is facing two charges of child abuse.

North Las Vegas Police are asking anyone who may have been a victim or who has information about the crime to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.