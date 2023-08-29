2 accused of killing man at Caesars Palace in May

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two women accused of luring a man back to his hotel room on the Las Vegas Strip and then killing him face additional kidnapping charges, records the 8 News Now Investigators reviewed said.

Erika Covington, 20; and Arionna Taylor, 21, are accused of shooting and killing Bryan Altamirano-Solano, 25, inside a hotel room at Caesars Palace in May, police said. A grand jury indicted the duo on murder and robbery charges in June.

Earlier this month, a Clark County grand jury amended a charge to first-degree kidnapping resulting in substantial bodily harm.

Prosecutors accuse the pair of “[holding] or [detaining] Altamirano-Solano against his will, without his consent, for the purpose of committing robbery, resulting in substantial bodily harm to Altamirano-Solano,” documents said.

Specific details about the murder, including who was the suspect shooter, have not been released. Nevada state law allows prosecutors to charge more than one person with murder if a pair or group is accused of committing a crime together.

“Where two or more persons are accused of committing a crime together, their guilt may be established without proof that each personally did every act constituting the offense charged,” prosecutors said in court documents.

Surveillance videos captured Altamirano-Solano at around 2:14 a.m. on May 15 talking with two women in the valet area. In court documents, prosecutors said Altamirano-Solano was “unsteady on his feet and obviously inebriated.”

More than 15 minutes later, prosecutors said another camera captured Covington and Taylor running through an upstairs hallway. One of the women is carrying Altamirano-Solano’s bag, they said.

Officers found Altamirano-Solano’s body around 11:30 a.m. after a housekeeper made the discovery, police said.

On May 17, Covington and Taylor were taken into custody at an apartment on Simmons Street. During a search of the apartment, detectives located a Glock magazine and the clothing allegedly worn by the two women on surveillance footage.

In addition to the kidnapping charge, Covington and Taylor face charges of murder with the use of a deadly weapon, robbery with the use of a deadly weapon and burglary while in possession of a firearm, records showed.

Altamirano-Solano did not speak English and was seeking asylum from Nicaragua, police said.

Covington and Taylor have pleaded not guilty. They were due to return to court on Wednesday.