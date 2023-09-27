Vegas Police release suspect video after Red Rock Casino shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Las Vegas police have released a new video of two suspects accused in a shooting near the Red Rock Casino in Summerlin.

The video shows two men walking through a store. One of the two men appeared to be wearing a black jersey with the number 83 and a white hat. The other man was wearing a black hat and shirt with grey shorts.

The shooting took place on Sept. 20 shortly after 8 p.m. when police received a report of an attempted robbery in the 1500 block of South Pavilion Center Drive.

Las Vegas police have released a new video of two suspects accused in a shooting near the Red Rock Casino in Summerlin on Sept. 20, 2023 (LVMPD)

When officers arrived they found a man injured from an apparent gunshot wound.

When detectives reviewed surveillance video they saw that a black Chevrolet Camaro approached the victim while he was walking.

The passenger who is described as a male wearing a black football jersey with the number 83, exited the vehicle and allegedly shot the victim, according to police.

Both the driver and the passenger then left the area.

The suspects are considered to be armed and dangerous.

Police urge residents to contact police immediately if their whereabouts are known.

Anyone who may know the identity of the suspects or has any information about this incident

is urged to contact LVMPD Summerlin Area Command Detectives at

SACInvestigations@lvmpd.com To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at

702-385-5555