Victim in Colorado cold case identified 36 years later

(NewsNation) — After 36 years of searching a Colorado sheriff’s office identified the cold case homicide victim as Jerry Mikkelson, thanks to new technology.

Now, they’re on the hunt for his killer, according to a statement by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Back in August 8, 1983, the 24-year-old willingly left his home in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. It took four years before Mikkelson’s remains were discovered, but back then, his remains were labeled as a John Doe.

His remains were on a U.S. Forest Service road near the Colorado and Wyoming border. The case went cold until this year when, on June 28, Mikkelson’s remains were exhumed.

Thanks to new DNA samples and the identification of a surgical titanium rod in his right femur, they confirmed the unidentified body was Mikkelson, who had the rod due to a broken femur six years before his death.

At the time of his discovery, Mikkelson was wearing a vest with the initials L.B.L. on a tag.

Based on soil samples taken from his hair, the sheriff’s office believes Mikkelson was likely killed in Wyoming and then left in Colorado.

According to a missing person’s report filed by a family member, it’s believed he had spent time in Pittsburgh, Olathe, Kansas, Wyoming and possibly Colorado.

Police did not reveal if there are any suspects in Mikkelson’s murder.

Mikkelson was described as 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighed about 160 pounds at the time of his disappearance. He had brown eyes and curly brown hair.

Anyone with information about Mikkelson or the homicide can submit a tip

to tips@jacksoncountyco.gov or by leaving a message on the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 970-875-7069.