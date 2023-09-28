Video shows good Samaritans rush to aid Oakland robbery victim

OAKLAND, Calif. (NewsNation) — Video shows two people with batons running toward an armed robbery in Oakland, California, rushing to come to the victim’s aid last month.

Two suspects are seen in surveillance video obtained from the scene demanding property from the victim, one armed with a firearm. The suspects were able to take some property from the victim, police said of the Aug. 14 incident.

The video then shows two unknown people armed with batons running toward the armed robbery. The pair is seen hitting the suspects’ car and smashing windows before the suspects drive off. The rest of the video shows the people checking on the victim once the robbers’ car leaves.

Oakland police say they are still investigating the robbery.

Last week, many Oakland residents were stunned after the city missed an opportunity to receive millions of dollars in state crime-fighting funds.

Cities and counties across California have been receiving funds from the state to address ongoing retail theft problems. San Francisco received about $17 million to combat the issue.

However, the city of Oakland received no funding, and the reason for this is quite simple: City officials missed the deadline to apply for the special state grant. Officials attribute the oversight to a technical issue.