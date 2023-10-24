Video shows Las Vegas teens’ 1st alleged ‘intentional’ hit-and-run

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — New video, prosecutors say, shows the teens accused of hitting and killing a retired California police chief striking another individual riding a bike in Las Vegas moments before the deadly collision.

The new video shows the view of the man being struck from the passenger side of the vehicle. An individual inside the vehicle is heard saying, “Bump him, bump him, bump him” before laughter is heard. The collision is audible as the laughter continues. One of the individuals in the vehicle apparently says, “Drive off” as the sound of the engine revving up can be heard.

Recounted in court documents, the bicyclist described riding his bicycle in the area of Lone Mountain Road and Buffalo Drive around 5:00 a.m. wearing a helmet and an orange shirt so that drivers could see him on the path he would commonly trek. He recalled riding until he reached Fort Apache Road, traveling north. It was then that he noticed headlights in his bicycle’s rearview mirror.

The bicyclist recalled the trailing vehicle drifting into the bike lane, causing the bicyclist to move over as far as possible toward the curb. That’s when he said he was struck by the vehicle.

“They started blowing the horn and then they hit me,” the bicyclist testified, saying that he was surprised by being struck, initially considering that that driver may be planning to ask for directions. The bicyclist recounted his injuries from the crash, detaining the road rash and his injured left knee.

“There’s pain — like the bone is rubbing,” he said. “I don’t know what’s wrong with it.

He did not recall whether or not he lost consciousness.

Both Ayala and Keys were facing charges in the death of Andreas “Andy” Probst, 64, a retired California police chief. (KLAS)

Another video, which went viral, showed an intentional collision with cyclist Andy Probst, 64, while the passenger recorded. Probst, a retired police chief from California, was later pronounced dead. Las Vegas Metropolitan police identified Ayala as the driver and Keys as the passenger.

Jesus Ayala, 18, and Jzamir Keys, 16 were indicted by a grand jury, and face charges of murder with the use of a deadly weapon, attempted murder with the use of a deadly weapon, battery with the use of a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm, and two counts of duty to stop at the scene of a crash involving death or personal injury. Those charges carry enhancements due to the victims being older than 60 years of age.