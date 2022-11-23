(NewsNation) — A man was thrown over the side of a railing at SoFi stadium after an NFL game Sunday.

The man appeared to stand up after being seen on video falling about ten or fifteen feet and hitting a concrete floor, according to KTLA.

In the moments leading up to the fall, the video shows a violent fight breaking out in a crowd between two men. Witnesses told KTLA that the fight started after two men bumped into each other and after some words were exchanged, a third man wearing a baseball cap threw one of the other men over the railing.



It is unclear who started the brawl or the full scope of injuries from everyone involved, but Los Angeles County Fire Department says the man thrown over the railing was bleeding but refused treatment.

The case remains under investigation by Inglewood Police.

The Chargers have not yet released a statement about the incident. They lost to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, 30-27.

This isn’t the first brawl in or around Sofi Stadium this year. A 33-year-old man, Bryan Alexis Cifuentes, was charged in March with the assault of another man, 41-year-old Daniel Luna, during a playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers on Jan 30.

“During a confrontation, Cifuentes allegedly knocked the victim out and then fled the area,” officials told KTLA.

Cifuentes was charged with one count of battery with serious bodily injury, according to the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office.

According to one crime prevention expert, while spontaneous fights are hard to predict but extra security and police do make a difference.

“We like to think that the presence of somebody in uniform is going to give somebody second thoughts about engaging in violence but the very least, if there is violence, you’ll have somebody to respond to it right away,” says criminology expert Dr. Alejandro del Carmen.