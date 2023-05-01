Virginia high school vandalized during senior prank

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The administration at a high school in Powhatan County is investigating after a senior prank left school property damaged and vandalized earlier this week.

Christopher Sumner, the principal at Powhatan High School, wrote to families at the school on Wednesday morning informing them that a senior prank had gotten out of control at the school after hours on Tuesday, April 25.

“Last night, many of our senior students engaged in a prank at PHS that unfortunately moved beyond a prank to vandalism — causing significant damage to school property and impacting our ability to conduct regular instruction this morning,” Sumner wrote in the email to families.

8News in Richmond spoke with some Powhatan High students who sent in photos and videos showing the extent of the damage. In these pictures and videos, there is profane language spray painted on the walls, toilet paper thrown over balconies, and students wrapping plastic wrap around pillars inside the school. A goat was also seen being carried by the horns through a hallway.

Regular instruction was impacted on Wednesday, as local officials and school administrators assessed the damage and made sure the school was safe to open.

Sumner told 8News on Friday that there was no longer vandalism or visible damage at the school.

A veterinarian was also called in to consult a goat in the veterinary science area was that was let out of its pen on Tuesday evening. The goat is now being monitored.

The school is continuing to investigate and is contacting families whose children were involved to discuss disciplinary action. Sumner also asked families to share any physical evidence of Tuesday’s events with him.

The school could not provide any further information to 8News due to the ongoing investigation into Tuesday evening’s events.

The Powhatan Sheriff’s Office confirmed that no arrests have been made, but they are assisting in the investigation.