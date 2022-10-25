Waukesha parade trial headed for closing arguments

(NewsNation) —Closing arguments are scheduled to begin Tuesday in the trial of Darrell Brooks, the man accused of killing six people by driving through a Waukesha, Wisconsin, Christmas parade last year.

The trial began Oct. 3 and so far has been rife with disruptions. Brooks, who chose to represent himself in court, has removed his shirt and hidden behind file boxes, among other antics.

He faces 76 charges in connection with the Nov. 21 parade. That includes six counts of first-degree intentional homicide and 61 counts of reckless endangerment. Each count of homicide carries a mandatory life sentence, while each count of reckless endangerment is punishable by as many as 17 1/2 years in prison.

At closing arguments, each side will have an hour to summarize the evidence and make its final case.

Jurors will be sequestered in a hotel once deliberations begin.

Brooks initially pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease, but withdrew that plea in September without explanation. He then dismissed his public defenders just days before the trial began.

Evidence against Brooks so far has included videos of a red Ford Escape driving through the parade and testimony from witnesses who said they saw Brooks behind the wheel.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.