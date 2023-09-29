What happened to Suzanne Morphew?

(NewsNation) — The remains of Suzanne Morphew were found more than three years after she went missing, and Colorado investigators said locating Morphew’s remains will be critical to the investigation.

Authorities didn’t say what condition the remains were found and haven’t arrested anyone.

In the tight-knit community of Salida, Colorado, many residents knew Morphew or had friends of friends with her. Residents said she was a devoted mother and would never leave her family. Almost every person NewsNation spoke with in town believed Barry Morphew, her husband, was involved in her death.

Suzanne Morphew went missing on May 10, 2020 — Mother’s Day — after going for a bike ride.

Prosecutors said Suzane Morphew wanted a divorce from her husband, who did not want to separate. Barry Morphew was initially charged in her death a year after her disappearance before prosecutors dropped the case. He later filed a $15 million lawsuit against county officials, accusing them of violating his constitutional rights.

He released a statement Wednesday saying he and his daughters are “struggling with immense shock and grief” after the discovery.

Through his attorneys, Barry Morphew pushed back against speculation he had anything to do with his wife’s death.

“Barry was the most scrutinized, dissected, surveilled individual, minute by minute, hour by hour using law enforcement cameras posted by his home, phone taps and GPS devices placed on his car – all during the time frame of her disappearance and the years following,” said Barry Morphew’s attorney.

Another statement released Thursday said, “This appears to be the overriding focus is a finger pointing right back where it started three and a half years ago: a movement to blindly re-accuse Barry for Suzanne’s death.”

Barry Morphew’s attorney also pointed out other missing persons cases and human remains reportedly found in the same area as Suzanne Morphew. While the initial charges were dropped against Barry Morphew, the charges could be brought back again.

“I think it behooves everybody to keep an open mind and not try to focus and fit the facts to point to Barry Morphew,” said Attorney Ernest Marquez.

Former homicide prosecutor Matt Murphy explained on “Elizabeth Vargas Reports” that the accusations were dropped because of a Brady violation, which requires the prosecution to show specific evidence.

Murphy says Morphew’s body was scavenged, and the chances of finding any DNA linked to a suspect are slim.