What we know about Shanquella Robinson’s death

(NewsNation) — North Carolina resident Shanquella Robinson died Oct. 29 while vacationing with a group of people in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

As the weeks have passed, Robinson’s family has questioned the at-times conflicting details surrounding the 25-year-old’s death. A recent video showed what appeared to be a woman beating Robinson at the villa. Prosecutors in Mexico have since filed charges against another U.S. woman and are seeking her extradition in connection with Robinson’s death, according to the Associated Press.

Robinson, who had a business braiding hair, was celebrating someone’s birthday during the trip, NewsNation affiliate WJZY reported.

The following timeline has been established through Robinson’s autopsy report, as well as a police report that was originally obtained by investigative reporter Gerardo Zúñiga at MetrópoliMx and shared with WJZY.

Oct. 28: Robinson arrived at the ocean-view home where she was vacationing. She called her mom to tell her a chef was cooking them dinner that night and that she would talk to her the next day. A guest list showed there were seven people on the trip.

At some point, someone captured video of what appears to be another woman assaulting Robinson. An unknown person can be heard in the background saying “Quella, can you at least fight back?”

The group called for a doctor at 2:13 p.m. Oct. 29 and requested an IV for Robinson, who they said drank too much. A doctor arrived about an hour later and noted that Robinson had a poor verbal response in a drunken state, had stable vital signs and was dehydrated. The doctor recommended that Robinson be transported to a hospital, but the group insisted she be treated on-site instead, WJZY reported.

At 4:20 p.m. Robinson had a seizure and her friend called 911 to request an ambulance.

Robinson was declared dead just before 6 p.m., WJZY reported, citing a police report.

Although the doctor was with Robinson for nearly three hours, the woman’s death certificate states she died about 15 minutes after her injury.

Her time of death also is listed as 3 p.m. on her death certificate and 6 p.m. in the police report, according to WJZY.

The section of the death certificate where police could have noted any sign of intoxication only said “person found unconscious in her living room.”

Her cause of death was listed as severe spinal cord injury and atlas luxation, which is instability in the uppermost vertebrae.

Following pressure from news media, Mexican police issued a news release Nov. 16 announcing an investigation into the “death of a foreigner” at the beach club.

The FBI announced two days later that it, too, would investigate Robinson’s death.

The Associated Press reported Nov. 25 that Mexican prosecutors filed charges against a U.S. woman suspected of killing Robinson. Prosecutors in the state of Baja California Sur have approached Mexican federal prosecutors and diplomats to try to have the woman extradited to face charges in Mexico, the AP reported.