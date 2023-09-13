What’s next for Danelo Cavalcante now that he’s been caught?

A photo showing Danelo Souza Cavalcante in custody sits on display during a news conference in Kennett Square, Pa. on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. Cavalcante was captured Wednesday after eluding hundreds of searchers for two weeks. (David Maialetti/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

(NewsNation) — Danelo Cavalcante, after escaping from Chester County Prison in Pennsylvania, was apprehended and taken into police custody Wednesday after a two-week-long search by law enforcement.

A plane fitted with a thermal imaging camera picked up Cavalcante’s heat signal in the woods, which let tactical teams on the ground know to secure the area, surround him, and move in with search dogs. Still armed with a rifle he stole from a homeowner’s garage, Cavalcante tried to evade police by crawling through underbrush, but a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer released a search dog that subdued him.

“Our nightmare is finally over, and the good guys won,” said Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan.

Now, Cavalcante, who was already sentenced to life for the killing of his ex-girlfriend, will be transferred to Avondale State Police barracks for further processing before being taken to a state correctional facility, Lt. Col. George Bivens of the Pennsylvania State Police said at a news conference.

NewsNation legal contributor Sara Azari said Cavalcante will be put into a maximum security prison, and likely will not be with other inmates in general population.

“He’s going to be, even within that prison, within very stringent confines because he has a history of flight,” Azari, who co-hosts “The Presumption” podcast, said, adding Cavalcante’s going to be watched “very carefully” with extra security and manpower.

That means Cavalcante probably won’t have much, if any, recreation time, Azari said, in light of the “extraordinary circumstances” of his escape.

To get out of Chester County Prison, Cavalcante “crab-walked” up the walls, and through razor wire.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry said in a news release Cavalcante will be arraigned on a felony escape charge filed on Aug. 31 — the day he fled.

As he’s already been sentenced to life without the possibility of parole, Henry said her office will be seeking for Cavalcante to remain in custody. The next court date regarding the escape charge, after the arraignment, will be a preliminary hearing, Henry said.

“We will keep the public advised, as appropriate, on court proceedings,” Henry said.

The Office of the Attorney General says it will handle the investigation and prosecution regarding Cavalcante’s escape.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.