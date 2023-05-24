White House U-Haul crash suspect to stay jailed until next week

A box truck is seen crashed into a security barrier at a park across from the White House, Monday night, May 22, 2023 in Washington. Police have arrested a man they believe intentionally crashed a U-Haul truck into a security barrier near the north side of Lafayette Square late Monday night. No one was injured. (Benjamin Berger via AP)

(NewsNation) — The man accused of flying to Washington, D.C., renting a U-Haul truck and deliberately crashing it into a security barrier near the White House will be in jail until his detention hearing next week.

Sai Varshith Kandula, 19, was federally charged with depredation of government property. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 10 years and an up to $250,000 fine.

Prosecutors at a court hearing Wednesday argued for Kandula’s continued detention, saying he poses a flight risk as he is not a U.S. citizen or resident. No foreign consulate has been contacted by the government.

According to the Associated Press, authorities say Kandula began waving around a Nazi flag Monday night after crashing into the barrier near the north side of Lafayette Square. He had a six-month plan to “seize power” from the government, authorities said.

No one was injured during the incident.

Kandula, the AP reported, rented the U-Haul he used in Herndon, Virginia, and had a valid contract in his own name. People can rent a truck from the age of 18, and there were no red flags on Kandula’s rental record that would have prevented a contract with him, according to the company.

