Who has Jeffrey Epstein been linked to over the years?

FILE – This March 28, 2017, file photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry shows Jeffrey Epstein. (New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP, File)

(NewsNation) — The identities of more than 170 people who were mentioned in court documents from a civil case filed by one of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein’s victims are set to be unsealed soon.

Judge Loretta A. Preska signed an order for the release of these names in December 2023, including those of sex abuse victims and people who only have a passing connection to Epstein.

They also include Epstein’s employees and litigation witnesses.

These documents are from a civil lawsuit Virginia Giuffre filed against British socialite and Epstein’s girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell in 2015. Giuffre alleges Epstein and Maxwell pressured her as a teenager into sexual encounters with powerful men.

The Miami Herald, which has been in a five-year legal battle to obtain the documents, writes that most of the names set to be revealed are already publicly known. It’s unclear, the newspaper notes, whether the documents will contain any new details about Epstein’s associations.

Several “prominent” names are expected to be seen in the court documents, according to a new report by ABC News.

Trial attorney and legal analyst Mercedes Colwin told NewsNation it’s “critically important” that those looking at the names of Epstein’s associates understand that for many, there’s no evidence they “engaged in criminal conduct,” though she added they may be “looked into” as part of his circle.

Epstein died by suicide in August 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

These are some of the people who have been associated with Epstein over the years. Though they have been linked to Epstein, they are not necessarily implicated in any wrongdoing, and most have since distanced themselves from him.

Prince Andrew

Giuffre accused the British royal of sexually abusing her when she was 17 while traveling with Epstein.

Andrew has denied Giuffre’s allegations. In 2022, a settlement was reached in a lawsuit she filed against him.

“Prince Andrew intends to make a substantial donation to Ms. Giuffre’s charity in support of victims’ rights,” a statement at the time said. “Prince Andrew regrets his association with Epstein, and commends the bravery of Ms. Giuffre and other survivors in standing up for themselves and others.”

Bill Clinton

ABC said several redacted documents focus on efforts to subpoena Clinton for deposition testimony about his relationship with Epstein.

Records do not indicate criminal conduct by Clinton. Although Giuffre did not make any allegations of illegal conduct by Clinton, she did claim meeting him on Epstein’s private Caribbean island. Representatives denied that, however, and said he “cut off contact” with Epstein in 2005, according to ABC. Personal flight records show Clinton and others flying on Epstein’s plane to Paris, Bangkok and Brunei in 2002 and 2003 but there are no available records of him going to his island specifically.

Jean Luc Brunel

Jean Luc Brunel was a French modeling agent who led the international modeling agency Karin Models. Reportedly close to Epstein, he had been accused of raping minors and trafficking them for sexual exploitation. He was detained at Paris’ Charles de Gaulle Airport in 2020 as part of a French probe unleashed by Epstein’s sex-trafficking charges in the United States.

Brunel was found dead in his French jail cell, where he was being held during the investigation, in February 2022.

Former Senate Majority Leader George Mitchell

George Mitchell, a Democrat from Maine, was a senator from 1980 until 1995, and served as Senate Majority leader from 1989 through 1995. Giuffre alleged in court documents that Epstein sent her to have sex with Mitchell when she was underage.

Mitchell denied this in a statement to the Portland Press Herald in 2019.

“I have never met, spoken with or had any contact with Ms. Giuffre,” Mitchell said. “In my contacts with Mr. Epstein I never observed or suspected any inappropriate conduct with underage girls. I only learned of his actions when they were reported in the media related to his prosecution in Florida. We have had no further contact.”

Glenn Dubin

Billionaire Glenn Dubin and Eva Andersson Dubin, a physician and former model, were part of a group whose relationships with Maxwell and Epstein came up in a lawsuit Giuffre filed against Epstein.

Eva Andersson Dubin, according to Business Insider, dated Epstein on and off between 1983 and 1991. She and her husband remained friends with him, and Epstein even invested in Glenn Dubins’ hedge fund.

The couple said in a 2019 statement that they were “horrified” by allegations against Epstein.

“Had they been aware of the vile and unspeakable conduct described in these new allegations, they would have cut off all ties and certainly never have allowed their children to be in his presence,” the statement said, according to Bloomberg.

An accuser identified as “Jane” said women named Eva, Michelle, Kelly, and Sophie sometimes participated in orgies Maxwell facilitated. Eva Andersson Dubin, testifying in a criminal trial against Maxwell, denied meeting Jane and said she never took part in group sex with her, adding that Eva is a “common name” in northern Europe, Business Insider wrote.

Donald Trump

Newsweek writes that there is some speculation the former president’s name could come up when the documents are unsealed as it was revealed Trump had flown on Epstein’s jet several times in 1993, as well as once in 1994, 1995 and 1997. Flight logs do not indicate illegal activity by Trump.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The presidential candidate, running as an independent in the 2024 election, said in a Fox News interview that he flew twice on Epstein’s plane, though he had previously told Newsweek he had only taken on flight on the aircraft.

To Fox News’ Jesse Watters, Kennedy said he was on Epstein’s plane in 1993 while on a trip to Florida with his then-wife Mary and his two children to visit his mother over Easter, then another occasion to go fossil hunting.

“This was in ’93, so it was 30 years ago. It was before anybody knew about Jeffrey Epstein’s nefarious issues,” Kennedy said. In a later statement to Newsweek, Kennedy’s spokesperson said he “adds his voice to those demanding clarity about all of Mr. Epstein’s nefarious activities including the identities of powerful partners or shady entities who may have enabled or participated in his crimes.”

Bill Gates

The New York Times wrote about Gates’ relationship with Epstein, saying the two met on numerous occasions beginning in 2011. This includes at least three times at Epstein’s Manhattan townhouse, and “at least once staying late into the night,” according to the New York Times. A Wall Street Journal story published last May revealed Epstein tried to use knowledge of the billionaire’s affair with a Russian bridge player against him.

“Bill Gates regrets ever meeting with Epstein and recognizes it was an error in judgment to do so,” a spokesperson told the newspaper. “Gates recognizes that entertaining Epstein’s ideas related to philanthropy gave Epstein an undeserved platform that was at odds with Gates’s personal values and the values of his foundation.”

Peter Thiel

PayPal co-founder Thiel and Epstein had several meetings in 2014, the New York Times wrote, though the article said it’s “unclear” why these meetings took place. The Wall Street Journal says the two also met in 2016, as Epstein was setting up meetings with people close to Trump.

“I was rather naïve,” Thiel said in an interview, “and I didn’t think enough about what Epstein’s agenda might have been.”

NewsNation’s Laura Ingle and The Associated Press contributed to this report.