Who were the victims of the Virginia Walmart shooting?

(NewsNation) — Authorities have identified the six people who were killed when a gunman opened fire Tuesday night inside a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia.

The shooter is also dead, city officials said early Wednesday. Walmart said in a statement the shooter was an employee identified as Andre Bing, 31. He was an overnight team lead who was employed with Walmart since 2010.

“The City of Chesapeake has always been known as the “City That Cares” and now, more than ever, we know our City will show up and care for those who need it most,” the City of Chesapeake said in a release Wednesday.

This is what we know so far about those who died:

Randy Blevins of Chesapeake, 70

Lorenzo Gamble of Chesapeake, 43

Tyneka Johnson of Portsmouth, 38

Brian Pendleton of Chesapeake, 38

Kellie Pyle of Chesapeake, 52

A 16-year-old boy was the sixth victim, but his name and picture are being withheld due to him being a minor.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.