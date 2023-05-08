Wisconsin deputy killed responding to vehicle in ditch

St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Kaitie Leising, 29, was killed after gunfire was exchanged with a possible impaired driver while she was investigating a vehicle in a ditch. (Credit: St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office)

CHICAGO (NewsNation) — A St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office deputy was fatally shot Saturday evening in Glenwood City, Wisconsin, after responding to a vehicle in a ditch with a possibly impaired driver, according to police.

St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson identified the deputy as 29-year-old Kaitie Leising, who had served with the department since 2022. Before working with the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Officer, Leising served with the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office in South Dakota for two years.

“Our love and condolences go out to the family of Katie Leising and all those with whom she served,” the media release said. “We will miss her infectious smile and personality. She will be missed by all she touched.”

Leising was investigating the vehicle in the ditch when gunfire was exchanged, killing her, the press release said. The suspect who allegedly shot Leising was identified by police as Jeremiah D. Johnson, 34.

Police said Johnson was “evasive” when Leising requested Johnson participate in field sobriety tests. After eight minutes of dialogue, Johnson turned toward Leising, drew a handgun and shot at her, according to the Wisconsin DOJ press release.

Leising discharged her weapon three times after being shot; however, none of the rounds hit the suspect and he fled into the woods, the report said. The exchange was captured on body cam footage.

Bystanders, who had stopped to help the vehicle in the ditch, attempted lifesaving measures on Leising, including driving her to the hospital. The report said Leising died at the local hospital.

Leising is survived by her wife and their son, Bring Me The News reported.

Other law enforcement officers searched the woods for Johnson. According to the report, a law enforcement officer saw Johnson, heard a gunshot and saw the suspect drop to the floor.

No law enforcement officers discharged their firearms during the search, the press release said. It also revealed that a handgun was recovered at the scene where Johnson was discovered dead.

According to Bring Me The News, Leising was the third officer who had been killed in western Wisconsin in the past month. Police Officer Hunter Scheel with the Cameron Police Department and Police Officer Emily Breidenbach with the Chetek Police Department were both fatally shot in early April.

All three fatalities happened in response to traffic incidents, Bring Me The News reported. The suspects in each case also died, the report said.