Lindsay Shiver, accused of plot to kill husband, can go to US for Christmas

(NewsNation) — A Georgia woman accused of being involved in a plot to kill her husband will be allowed to leave a prison in the Bahamas and come back to the United States for Christmas.

Lindsay Shiver has been remanded to the Bahamas, where she and estranged husband Robert Shiver share a home, since her arrest on the island country in July. The mom of three has been out on bail since August, though Court TV reports Shiver has to adhere to a curfew and is being tracked on an ankle monitor.

Lindsay and Robert Shiver were in the middle of a bitter divorce when she allegedly asked her boyfriend and another man to kill him. Police say they found WhatsApp messages between the three detailing their alleged plans. Lindsay Shiver, 36; Terrance Bethel, 28, who is reportedly her boyfriend, and Farron Newbold Jr., 29, are all represented by the same attorney and will be tried together, according to Court TV. All three pleaded not guilty to charges against them.

In court Friday morning, the mom of three reportedly begged the judge to let her come back to the U.S. to see her kids.

The judge ruled Lindsay Shiver can stay with her family in Alabama but she’ll have to wear an ankle monitor. She’s only allowed to leave Alabama for divorce or custody proceedings in Georgia, and cannot go within 100 feet of Robert Shiver, though she can stay in the U.S. until her trial starts in the Bahamas next March.

Robert Shiver, meanwhile, asked the judge to strike her request to return to the U.S., with The New York Post quoting the former college football standout as saying “after reviewing the indictment, this was a situation close to happening … I’m concerned for the safety of myself.”

“Lindsay is innocent and the evidence will clearly demonstrate her innocence. She continues to face the legal process with complete transparency and honesty,” a statement from attorney Owen Wells given to CourtTV said. “Lindsay is looking forward to getting this ordeal behind her and — most importantly — she is looking forward to being reunited with her young children who have been without their mother for many months.”