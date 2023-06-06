Missing woman found dead inside apartment a block away from her Logan Square home, brother says

CHICAGO — A woman missing from the Logan Square neighborhood since last Friday was found dead inside an apartment just a block from her home, according to her brother.

According to police, a person is in custody and charges are pending.

WGN spoke to AJ Battaglia Tuesday, who is the brother of 33-year-old Brittany Battaglia. He says his parents are on their way from Galena to officially identify her body.

Police were seen going in and out of an apartment on the 2000 block of North Kimball in Logan Square Monday night, collecting evidence after a woman’s body was discovered.

AJ confirms that police said the body found in the Logan Square apartment was his sister, Brittany.

“Never think your sister is going to be taken from you so soon,” AJ told WGN.

Officials have not announced the identity of the person, but did declare her death a homicide.

(Family photo: 33-year-old Brittany Battaglia)

Brittany Battaglia resided in the 1900 block of N Kimball Avenue, just a block from where her body was discovered.

Brittany’s roommate alerted her brother that she hadn’t come back to their apartment after going to her boyfriend’s house to cook dinner on Friday.

Chicago police are expected to provide an update Tuesday.

A GoFundMe Fundraiser has been created in honor of Brittany to cover her memorial and funeral costs.