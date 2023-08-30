Woman shot at White Sox game denies bringing gun into ballpark: report

CHICAGO — A woman who was hit by gunfire at a Chicago White Sox game says she did not carry a gun into the ballpark, according to the Chicago Tribune.

The Tribune reports an attorney for the 42-year-old woman shot in the leg denies bringing a gun into Guaranteed Rate Field. WGN has also learned that the 26-year-old woman, who suffered a graze wound to her stomach, is a Chicago Public Schools teacher.

The shooting happened in left field during the third inning of Friday’s game against the Oakland Athletics.

The brother of the 26-year-old woman told the Chicago Sun-Times they heard a pop, but didn’t think it was a gunshot. They weren’t sure what happened until they looked behind them to see the other woman who had been injured.

Security and police cleared out the section where they were sitting, but the game continued. Initially, police had asked the White Sox to pause the game — but it was later determined there was no active threat so the game continued. Police said they did not want to create panic.

The concert that was scheduled after the game was canceled.

Both women are expected to be OK.

According to the Tribune, police learned the 42-year-old woman, who is a season ticket holder and from the suburbs, had a valid fire arms card. The woman has found herself the focus of social media posts that allege she somehow got the gun past security and bag checks, and into the ballpark.

Her attorney told the Tribune in a statement, they reviewed photographic evidence and had medical experts look at X-rays of the injury and report the wound was not self-inflicted and was not the result of her accidentally firing the gun.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.